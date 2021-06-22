Senior Java Developer

The Role: A leader in the Health Industry is inviting Senior Java Developers to apply and be a part of their exciting organisation.
From a technical point of view the purpose of the role is as follows:Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance [URL Removed] and Experience: Required:
Matric
Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous
Experience:
6 years?? experience developing Java applications
Knowledge:
Extensive experience working with Java
Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
Spring
Hibernate
Junit
SOA
Microservices
Docker
Data Modelling
UML
SQL
SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)Architectural Styles
Kafka
Zookeeper
Zuul
Eureka
Obsidian
Elasticsearch
Kibana
FluentDKey Accountabilities: Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in
order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs
Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Organisations standards, processes, tools and frameworks
Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and
evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.
Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.
Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes
Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc
Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc