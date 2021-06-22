Senior Java Developer

The Role: A leader in the Health Industry is inviting Senior Java Developers to apply and be a part of their exciting organisation.

From a technical point of view the purpose of the role is as follows:Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance [URL Removed] and Experience: Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

6 years?? experience developing Java applications

Knowledge:

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentDKey Accountabilities: Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in

order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Organisations standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and

evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc

Learn more/Apply for this position