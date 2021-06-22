Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

Programming Platform

Java SE 7/8, Java EE 7/8

Web services

SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC

XML

XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB

TDD

JUnit, Mockito

OOPS

Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

SCM

GIT, Github

Continuous Integration

Maven, Gradle, Jenkins

IDE

Netbeans, Eclipse

Agile

SCRUM, DevOps

Responsive Web Design

CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax

Single Page Apps

HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS

Design patterns

Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator

Data

SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data

App Servers

WebLogic, JBoss, GlassFish, Tomcat

Design

Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Mobile Tools

Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

