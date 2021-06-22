Snr Software Developer/CI (MS SQL, C#, AngularJS) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global leader in cutting-edge Cloud Tech seeks the coding expertise of a solutions-driven Snr Software Developer/CI with a background in hardware who doesnt fear bit and bytes and passionate about team collaboration. Your core role will be to write software over 2 complex widespread domains and you will be join a team that operates at the choke point and will help them resolve complicated problems. You will require a minimum of 3+ years MS SQL, C#, AngularJS and RESTful API experience. In addition, an Engineering Degree, AWS Cloud and TypeScript skills will prove [URL Removed] –

3+ Years C#, MS SQL, RESTful API experience, AngularJS.

Advantageous

Engineering Degree.

AWS Cloud Tech experience.

TypeScript.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

