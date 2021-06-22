Software Functional Analyst (12months contract)

Qualifications:
- Relevant 3-year Diploma / Degree
Job objectives:
Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions:
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.
- To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
- Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, solution diagrams, and functional specifications.
- Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs.
- Ensure that the users agree and sign off on the suggested designs/solutions.
- Maintain the task management systems.
- Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:
- Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.
- Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.
- Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.
Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios:
- Maintain detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation according to standards.
- Maintain the task management systems. Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System:
- Assist business users when necessary. Mentor junior members of the Team.
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the System when required.
Estimate, schedule and priorities discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results:
- Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.
- Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.
- Provide accurate and concise feedback to team leads highlighting task status, issues and risks.
Experience:
- 3 – 5 years software functional analyst experience
- 3 – 5 years experience in the digital media environment – Desirable
- 3 + years experience in cloud solutions
- 5+ years experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
Knowledge and Skills:
- 1-3 years good understanding of digital media campaigns
- 3-5 years good understanding of building software applications
- Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian