Software Functional Analyst (12months contract)

Jun 22, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Relevant 3-year Diploma / Degree

Job objectives:

Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions:

  • Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.
  • To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
  • Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, solution diagrams, and functional specifications.
  • Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs.
  • Ensure that the users agree and sign off on the suggested designs/solutions.
  • Maintain the task management systems.
  • Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:

  • Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.
  • Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.
  • Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios:

  • Maintain detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation according to standards.
  • Maintain the task management systems. Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System:

  • Assist business users when necessary. Mentor junior members of the Team.
  • Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the System when required.

Estimate, schedule and priorities discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results:

  • Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.
  • Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.
  • Provide accurate and concise feedback to team leads highlighting task status, issues and risks.

Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years software functional analyst experience
  • 3 – 5 years experience in the digital media environment – Desirable
  • 3 + years experience in cloud solutions
  • 5+ years experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

Knowledge and Skills:

  • 1-3 years good understanding of digital media campaigns
  • 3-5 years good understanding of building software applications
  • Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

