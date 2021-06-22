Software Tester (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Enjoy taking things apart to understand how it works? Then a global leader in cutting-edge Cloud Tech wants your curiosity and experience wiring up peripherals and testing the integration between software and hardware to join their team as their next Software Tester. Your core role will be ensuring the exceptional quality of software development including Risk Analysis and Test Development & Execution. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable IT Degree/Diploma with an ISEB Foundation Software Testing Certification. You must also have 3 years Software & Web Application Testing experience with a strong understanding of the testing process, able to document test place for Acceptance, Regression, Functional & Stress Testing, understand Configuration Management and Version Control, know the Defect Tracking process & have basic knowledge of Windows Server & IIS Web [URL Removed] and Quality Assurance

Manual Testing is the main priority, but there will be Automation Testing required at time.

Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring quality software systems.

Design, create and execute test cases.

Design and execute Regression and Integration Test, Stress and Load Testing, User Acceptance Testing.

Identify, log and verify software defects.

Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.

Documentation

Work with Test Manager, Product Owner and Developers to develop testing plan as part of the overall project and sprint planning.

Develop software test specification, test reports and validation protocols for Unit, Integration and Performance Testing.

Create test cases from system use cases and product specification.

Teamwork

Work with both Product Owners and Software Developers to thoroughly validate and verify software systems against documented requirements.

Work as part of a sprint team to ensure project success.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

IT qualification, relevant tertiary Degree or Diploma.

ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing.

Experience/Skills

At least 3 years experience in Software and Web Application Testing.

Strong understanding of testing process.

Testing in an Agile iterative software development process and environment (e.g., SCRUM).

Documentation of test plans for Acceptance, Regression, Functional, and Stress Testing.

Understanding of Configuration Management and Version Control.

Experience with Defect Tracking process.

Basic knowledge of Windows Server OS hosting both Window Services and IIS Web Services.

Good practical understanding of software validation methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Must be detail orientated.

Dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated.

Ability to work independently and within the team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

