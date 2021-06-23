Analyst Programmer I (Sales Data) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of a highly meticulous & solutions-driven Analyst Programmer is sought by a growing Retail Group for its Sales Data division. Your core role will entail interpreting complex user requirements & the design, development, maintenance and support of systems/applications. You will require a 3-year IT Diploma, 5 years Programming experience, strong SQL, Web Services, XML, T-SQL & Azure skills, be able to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting, understand batch processes & scheduling thereof and have worked on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives & Project Management methodologies Agile & [URL Removed] technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve complex systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Provide effective people management

Assist in managing the work effort of the junior Analyst Programmers and give input into the performance management process.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills

5 Years Programming.

Specific analysis and development skills SDLC.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives & Project Management methodology, (Agile & DevOps).

Relevant business process context knowledge.

General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API Web Services.

Experience in relational database design.

Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting.

Strong SQL, Web Services, XML, T-SQL & Azure skills.

Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS).

Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.

A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.

A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

Ability to perform Standby Duty.

Advantageous

Retail experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and communication skills

Strong leadership and collaborating skills.

Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively.

A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

