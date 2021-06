Data Scientist

Our client is looking for a Data Scientist to join their team. You will be responsible for delivering on analytical projects and creating value for customers. Prototyping new predictive models and products. Investigating, designing and implementing improvements to predictive models and analytical products.

REQUIRED

-Bcom honours degree in Statistics/Mathematics or Computer Science.

– 3-4 years relevant experience

– R, Python, SQL and SAS Base experience

