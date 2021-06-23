DevOps Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking to employ a DevOps Engineer.

Main purpose of the position:

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.

Experience, Skills and Knowledge:

3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.

3-year degree/diploma in the technology field.

AWS DevOps Professional Certification.

Good understanding of Agile processes.

Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.

Ability to code and script.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Process-oriented with great documentation skills.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service.

Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins.

Familiarity with the following technologies:

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

Key Performance Areas:

Project Planning:



Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.

Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs. benefits.

Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to allow timely and

accurate planning of projects.



Development:



Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.

Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical

requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators,

and perform script maintenance and updates.



Deployment:



Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.

Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.



Maintenance and Troubleshooting:



Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.

Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.

Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.



Performance Management:



Evaluate existing applications and platforms.

Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis, identifying the most

practical alternative solutions, and assisting with modifications.



Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:



Guide and implement software and product design.

Produce code in line with project requirements.

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

Perform and request code reviews.

Write and maintain unit and functional tests.



Debugging software for optimum functioning:



Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.

Fix bugs and issues.

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position