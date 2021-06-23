DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

Responsibilities:

Working on complex challenges.

Delivering end-to-end applications and infrastructure solutions.

Assisting on larger projects or running smaller opportunities independently.

Designing, deploying and managing AWS Cloud systems.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree

AWS certification(s) would be ideal

Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience as a technical specialist.

2+ years of hands-on experience of programming in languages such as Python, Ruby, Go, Swift, Java, .Net, C++ or similar object-oriented language.

Experience with the following:

Automating cloud native technologies, deploying applications and provisioning infrastructure.

Developing cloud native CI/CD workflows and tools, such as Jenkins, Bamboo, TeamCity, Code Deploy (AWS) and/or GitLab.

Hands-on experience with Microservices and distributed application architecture, such as containers, Kubernetes and/or serverless technology.

Full software development lifecycle and delivery using Agile practices.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email

