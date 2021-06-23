DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Working on complex challenges.
- Delivering end-to-end applications and infrastructure solutions.
- Assisting on larger projects or running smaller opportunities independently.
- Designing, deploying and managing AWS Cloud systems.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree
- AWS certification(s) would be ideal
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years of experience as a technical specialist.
- 2+ years of hands-on experience of programming in languages such as Python, Ruby, Go, Swift, Java, .Net, C++ or similar object-oriented language.
- Experience with the following:
- Automating cloud native technologies, deploying applications and provisioning infrastructure.
- Developing cloud native CI/CD workflows and tools, such as Jenkins, Bamboo, TeamCity, Code Deploy (AWS) and/or GitLab.
- Hands-on experience with Microservices and distributed application architecture, such as containers, Kubernetes and/or serverless technology.
- Full software development lifecycle and delivery using Agile practices.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]