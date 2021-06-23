Full Stack Java EE & SOA Engineer/Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Payments Service Provider with a footprint on the African continent seeks a self-driven & proactive Full Stack Java EE & SOA Engineer/Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to create SOA services and flows to route and translate XML/JSON messages for VAS transaction processing – including integrations with Third parties. You will also be expected to design and build new back-end services for new products as required from the business while developing services for EFT integrations. You must have Matric/Grade 12 and a relevant IT tertiary qualification, and your tech toolset should include: 5 years Java EE, SOA principles, knowledge of EFT processing, ESB ServiceMix/Fuse/Talend, JBOSS/Tomcat/OSGI (Karaf), XML, XSLT, JSON, SOAP, REST, Apache, Camel, Angular, JavaScript, [URL Removed] Business requirements and convert to Functional/System requirements.

Design and develop new systems and products.

Maintain and enhance existing products / systems.

Work closely together as a team with Architect / Business analyst to define project requirements.

Work on technical integrations with Third Parties and Clients.

Document technical solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant IT tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years Java EE development.

Knowledge of SOA principles.

Experience with Value Added Services / high volume transaction processing.

Knowledge of EFT processing / Payment Gateways.

ESB ServiceMix, Fuse or Talend.

JBOSS / Tomcat / OSGI (Karaf).

XML and XSLT.

JSON.

Clear understanding of Web services approach including Web service protocols such as SOAP and REST.

Experience with Apache Camel, ActiveMQ.

Knowledge of Modern Frontend JavaScript Frameworks:

Angular (preferred)

React

Vue

Ember

Understanding of CDI and JSF

Database MS SQL Server / MySQL / Postgres

Java Persistence API (JPA)

Spring Framework

MS Windows, Linux

UML and documentation

SCRUM

Git, GitLab

Jira

Salesforce.com

AWS exposure

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong sense of ownership, extremely reliable and have an excellent level of systems and technical knowledge backed up by hands-on experience.

Good communications skills.

Team Player.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position