Intermediate iOS Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Digital Learning Portal with offices in Centurion seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Intermediate iOS Developer to join its team. Your role will entail writing clear, concise & well-documented code, participating in code reviews and interpreting requirements into robust technical solutions. You must possess a suitable Bachelor/ Degree/Diploma or Technical Certification with 3 years experience in a similar role. Your tech toolset should include Swift, Objective C, Xcode, RESTful APIs and SQLite and you need to be UML, Agile methodology and CI/CD best practices with the ability to prioritise development tasks to match [URL Removed] requirements into robust technical solutions.

Communicate obstacles or issues pro-actively to relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate on overall technical solution design.

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.

Write clear, concise, well-documented code.

Participate in regular code reviews with senior development team members.

Provide app support.

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years relevant experience.

Knowledge of Swift, Objective C, Xcode, RESTful APIs, and SQLite.

Must be fluent in English.

Strong analytical skills with ability to solve complex problems.

Able to collaborate with cross-functional team members.

Familiar with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD best practices.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position