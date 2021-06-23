The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includesworking closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding the business need.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)
- At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential
- Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous
- Retail experience advantageous
- Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential
- Team lead/management experience
- Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.
- Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.
- Track record of completing quality projects on time.
- Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies;
- Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.
- Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.
- Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous
- Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.
- Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.
- Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.
- Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.
- Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
- Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
- Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy
- Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
- Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
- Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.
- Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
- Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
- Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.
- Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
- Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving
If you have not had a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Jira
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree