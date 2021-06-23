Scrum Master

The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includesworking closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding the business need.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)

At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential

Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous

Retail experience advantageous

Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential

Team lead/management experience

Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.

Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.

Track record of completing quality projects on time.

Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies;

Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.

Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.

Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles

Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy

Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change

Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

