Scrum Master

Jun 23, 2021

The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includesworking closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding the business need.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)
  • At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential
  • Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous
  • Retail experience advantageous
  • Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential
  • Team lead/management experience
  • Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.
  • Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.
  • Track record of completing quality projects on time.
  • Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies;
  • Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.
  • Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.
  • Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous
  • Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.
  • Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.
  • Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.
  • Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.
  • Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
  • Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
  • Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy
  • Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
  • Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
  • Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.
  • Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
  • Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
  • Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.
  • Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
  • Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Jira
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position