Senior Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer

Jun 23, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP BW Consultant with ABAP (M-reporting) to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 6+ years

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Generic Technical/Functional skills:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • docker
  • AWS
  • AKS
  • Kubernetes
  • Javascript
  • Git
  • Maven
  • GitOps
  • Code
  • Terraform
  • Kafka
  • MQTT
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • SQL
  • AzureDevops
  • Junit
  • Robot
  • Cypress
  • Angular
  • React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

