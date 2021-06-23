Senior SQL Developer

Minimum qualification and experience:

BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification

Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)

Senior level SSRS, SSIS

Senior C#

Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON

Experience in a customer facing role

Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems

Power BI experience

Database design, development

Knowledge of SSAS

Integration or dashboard/reporting experience

Administration Knowledge of SQL Server

Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures

Good understanding of different development methodologies

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

RESTful Web services

Web API

WCF Services

JSON

Qlikview

QlikSense

SSAS

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A rapidly growing international company in the software development industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position