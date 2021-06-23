Senior SQL Developer

Minimum qualification and experience:
- BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
- Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)
- Senior level SSRS, SSIS
- Senior C#
- Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
- Experience in a customer facing role
- Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development
Experience / training that would be an advantage:
- Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems
- Power BI experience
- Database design, development
- Knowledge of SSAS
- Integration or dashboard/reporting experience
- Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
- Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures
- Good understanding of different development methodologies
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- RESTful Web services
- Web API
- WCF Services
- JSON
- Qlikview
- QlikSense
- SSAS
- PowerBI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A rapidly growing international company in the software development industry.