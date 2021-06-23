Senior SQL Developer

Jun 23, 2021

Minimum qualification and experience:

  • BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
  • Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)
  • Senior level SSRS, SSIS
  • Senior C#
  • Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
  • Experience in a customer facing role
  • Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

  • Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems
  • Power BI experience
  • Database design, development
  • Knowledge of SSAS
  • Integration or dashboard/reporting experience
  • Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
  • Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures
  • Good understanding of different development methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • RESTful Web services
  • Web API
  • WCF Services
  • JSON
  • Qlikview
  • QlikSense
  • SSAS
  • PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A rapidly growing international company in the software development industry.

