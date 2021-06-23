Senior Systems Analyst

The Role: A Global Giant requires the skills of a Senior Systems Analyst. Key purpose is to Understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, document, validate and translate it into functional specifications that are used by developers to develop a technical solution. Test and validate the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements. Ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Interface between the business customer and the development team with regards to the business, non-functional and functional [URL Removed] and Experience: Technical Skills:

BPMN 2.0

UML Modelling

Data modelling (minimum being able to understand these. Intermediate and Senior Systems Analysts must be able to model data)

Use Cases

High standards for delivery

Requirements definition

User Story definition

Web-services exposure

Agile project delivery

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Advantageous:

Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, or similar.

Experience in Software Development.

Experience with API??s.

Key Accountabilities: Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills

Business and technical requirements gathering and analysis thereof, and ensuring requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.

Formulation of analysis documentation, Functional Specifications, Interface Specifications, and prototypes in accordance with industry standards and team best practices.

Perform analysis on system interfaces and create corresponding interface specifications.

Introduction of Business Process improvements, and formulation of Process Diagrams.

Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions.

Define application problem by conferring with clients, evaluating procedures and processes.

Implement, configure, and test feasible solutions, and evaluate alternative workflow solutions.

Analyze, model, and interpret data using different tools and techniques.

Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the ??why?? rather than the ??what?? of the business request.

Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met.

Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements.

Facilitation Skills

Conduct Functional Specification walkthroughs with developers.

Facilitate client-walkthrough JAD sessions, and sign-off of Functional Specifications with business owners to ensure Business Requirements have been met.

Technical Skills

Good understanding of UML, specifically:

Use Case Diagrams & Narratives

Sequence Diagrams

Activity Diagrams

Entity Relationship Diagrams

Project & Management Skills

Plan delivery with the Development Manager and Scrum Master.

Co-ordinate activities within the development team, and with other departments.

Engage with external 3rd-parties (e.g. device manufacturers, product vendors) and internal teams for the delivery of projects, as well as for regular touch-bases.

Formulate Work Breakdown Structures (including sizing) for projects and Change Requests.

Drive projects from ideation to completion and ensure successful delivery of these projects.

Provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QC??s and Unit testing progress.

Monitor roll-out and go-live and attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.

Testing Skills

Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.

Functional Testing of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.

Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing as per team best practices and standards.

Defect management and regression testing (where applicable), including providing input into the generation of automated test scenarios.

Support & Troubleshooting Skills

Escalation and management of issues identified during a project / BAU.

Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis.

Problem resolution and troubleshooting.

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability.

Work closely with developers, testers, and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction.

Learn more/Apply for this position