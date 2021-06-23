UI developer

i have a 12months contract for a UI developer role

UI Developers:
– Very strong UI development skillsSolid experience in the following technologies:
– Angular (2+)
– Bootstrap
– NodeJS

Experience in the Below will be advantageous for the candidate:
– Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices
– UX design
– Java
– Hibernate
– Nexus
– Teamcity
– Maven
– Understanding of Spring boot an advantage
– Understanding of Micro Frontends an advantageadvise if you are interested

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • ux
  • Bootstrap
  • Photoshop
  • Invision
  • HTML
  • css

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

