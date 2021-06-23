UI developer

i have a 12months contract for a UI developer role

UI Developers:

– Very strong UI development skillsSolid experience in the following technologies:

– Angular (2+)

– Bootstrap

– NodeJS

Experience in the Below will be advantageous for the candidate:

– Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices

– UX design

– Java

– Hibernate

– Nexus

– Teamcity

– Maven

– Understanding of Spring boot an advantage

– Understanding of Micro Frontends an advantageadvise if you are interested

Desired Skills:

Agile

ux

Bootstrap

Photoshop

Invision

HTML

css

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

