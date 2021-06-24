DevOps Engineer (Azure, Powershell) at Fourier Recruitment

My is client in Pretoria islooking for a person to take ownership of the configuration, management and monitoring of our DevOps and Azure environments. It involves taking ownership of the administration of all their application environments and ensuring that down time is minimized by pro-actively monitoring all services. It also includes the monitoring and management of legacy system integration components [URL Removed] successful candidate will become part of a development team and will work closely with DBAs, developers, testers, and business analysts. The ideal candidate will have a keen eye for detail with good analytic abilities to understand and master administration of complex system configurations

Configure and manage the Development, Staging, PreProd, Production and Support environments of our applications.

Monitoring of Production environment services and scheduled processes.

Monitoring of daily automated environment refreshes.

Setup and maintain build and release pipelines as well as Azure artefacts.

Source code branch management (creating and clean up).

Reviewing code coverage tests.

Document release processes and systems deployment architecture diagrams.

Execute releases and monitor the release process

Minimum Requirements

5 years experience

Visual Studio IDE.

MS SQL Management Studio.

Azure DevOps portal.

PowerShell.

Basic C# Experience will be beneficial.

Basic SQL skills will be beneficial.

Basic Windows Server knowledge.

MS Visio

Knowledge and experience of the following:

Basic Server and Desktop OS knowledge.

Basic to advanced understanding of networks.

Experience or understanding of the SDLC, agile specific knowledge will be beneficial.

Basic programming or scripting skills.

Good PowerShell skills.

Understanding of database management systems (SQL management studio) will be beneficial.

Attention to detail and strong organizational/administrative skills

Any IT related qualification, but preferable a basic programming or network support qualification.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work in a team as well as work independently.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

