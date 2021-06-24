IT Specialist

The Role: A leading Academic Institution requires an experienced IT SPECIALIST to join their team based in PretoriaSkills and Experience: Education, experience and skills required:

  • Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT;
  • Experience and skills: HTML, Css, Jquery, Php, WordPress, Photoshop, IT support;
  • At least 2 years experience in IT;
  • Be able to work with different content management systems;
  • Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML;
  • E-mail Marketing;
  • Domain transfers, maintenance and registration;
  • Microsoft Outlook, Remote Desktop and Network support;
  • Can work in cPanel and PHP-myadmin;
  • Be a good team player;

Be able to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issuesKey Accountabilities: The principal accountabilities of the successful incumbent will be:

  • Manage network performance and availability;
  • Develop and administer e-learning platforms;
  • Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan;
  • Maintain computer hardware infrastructure;
  • Execute IT security management;
  • Administer IT site infrastructure;
  • Liaise with users with regards to general matters;
  • Do configuration management;
  • Membership management system – implementation and on-going enhancement;
  • Configuring of core business processes
  • Content management (maintaining website content, enabling multi-media newsletter

Personality and Attributes: Ability to work independently with no or minimum supervision

