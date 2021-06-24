IT Specialist

The Role: A leading Academic Institution requires an experienced IT SPECIALIST to join their team based in PretoriaSkills and Experience: Education, experience and skills required:

Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT;

Experience and skills: HTML, Css, Jquery, Php, WordPress, Photoshop, IT support;

At least 2 years experience in IT;

Be able to work with different content management systems;

Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML;

E-mail Marketing;

Domain transfers, maintenance and registration;

Microsoft Outlook, Remote Desktop and Network support;

Can work in cPanel and PHP-myadmin;

Be a good team player;

Be able to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issuesKey Accountabilities: The principal accountabilities of the successful incumbent will be:

Manage network performance and availability;

Develop and administer e-learning platforms;

Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan;

Maintain computer hardware infrastructure;

Execute IT security management;

Administer IT site infrastructure;

Liaise with users with regards to general matters;

Do configuration management;

Membership management system – implementation and on-going enhancement;

Configuring of core business processes

Content management (maintaining website content, enabling multi-media newsletter

Personality and Attributes: Ability to work independently with no or minimum supervision

