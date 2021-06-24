Java Developer

Jun 24, 2021

A well-known blue chip company is seeking Intermediate Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles Available!!!!

Education and Experience
Essential:

  • 3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

  • Design
  • Development
  • Testing
  • Support / Troubleshooting
  • Mentoring / Team development
  • Personal development
  • General

Technical Competencies

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JQuery
  • JAXB
  • SOAP Web services
  • Message Driven Beans
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL

Advantageous Experience
– REST Web services
– JSON
– Business Process Management Tools
– Apache Camel
– Apache Webserver Configuration
– JBOSS Configuration
– CSS
– GIT
– Integrated Build Tools
– HTML 5
– Knowledge of Short-Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

