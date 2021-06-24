Java Developer

A well-known blue chip company is seeking Intermediate Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles Available!!!!
Education and Experience
Essential:
- 3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Design
- Development
- Testing
- Support / Troubleshooting
- Mentoring / Team development
- Personal development
- General
Technical Competencies
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
- Message Driven Beans
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
Advantageous Experience
– REST Web services
– JSON
– Business Process Management Tools
– Apache Camel
– Apache Webserver Configuration
– JBOSS Configuration
– CSS
– GIT
– Integrated Build Tools
– HTML 5
– Knowledge of Short-Term Insurance industry
Working knowledge of:
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years