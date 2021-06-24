Project Manager

Grow your skills with a company that cares!Our client is one of the leading energy companies in Africa. They strive for a great company culture built on teamwork and taking care of the hard-working people that make up their very dynamic business.

They are actively looking for a Project Manager to join their Commercial Solutions team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

You need to have experience in managing projects that span across both Business and IT requirements. You will coordinate and integrate the various role players, assist with developing the detailed business requirements and the ultimate roll-out and implementation of the project.

You will be responsible for managing and coordinating the delivery of:

The project charter;

An approved business case;

Addressing the current pain points and customer requirements;

The project budget within the boundaries of the business case;

The stakeholder engagement plan and its implementation;

Change management plan; and,

The design and implementation of the solution.

To apply, you need to have at least 7 years’ Project Management experience combined with a relevant Project Management qualification.

Your experience and knowledge need to cover:

Project management best practices, templates, frameworks and governance;

Project management related terminology and guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM; PMBoK);

Project management methodologies;

Change management best practices; and,

Systems development life cycle (SDLC).

