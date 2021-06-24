Senior Business Analyst – Sandton – Contract – R500 to R580 p/h at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top financial services company in Sandton is currently seeking highly technical Senior Systems Business Analyst. The key purpose of this role is to design or modify the business or IT systems and interacts with the business stakeholders and subject matter experts to establish the business and systems’ needs.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary business qualification

5 years of experience as business/systems analyst in building large scale data warehouses

5 years of experience as business/systems analyst in building reports and dashboards

Strong analytical skills and solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications

Excellent SQL query writing experience

A good understanding of how databases work

Responsibilities:

Understand at a detailed level how certain business processes work (Interviewing stakeholders)

Identify, analyse and document business requirements

Analyse source systems and understand how information is stored and related based on the business processes (interviewing source system analysts and architects)

Based on requirements and source system analysis you will;

o Produce source to target mapping documentation

o Specify/document transformation rules

o Undertake detailed data profiling

o Document data quality issues and work with stakeholders to formulate resolution strategies

o Propose/assist in solutions and create logical data models for BI source implementations

o Create a mock-up dashboard/report specification

o Write dashboard/report specifications once mock-up has been agreed

o Play an active supporting role during the development of the warehouse, reports / dashboard

o Assist with testing to ensure quality of the solution (Unit, functional and data testing)

Reference Number for this position is LN53179 which is a contract position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R500 to R580 p/h negotiable on experience and ability.

