Senior Network Engineer

Our client based in the north of Johannesburg seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Network Engineer that can apply their knowledge across full portfolio. In this role, you should have excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration and architecture.

Responsibilities:

Install, configure and troubleshoot different network architectures (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Design and implementation of business solutions using common network equipment (Switches, Router, Firewalls, Wireless Access Points).

Monitor and diagnose performance issues.

Create and update system documentation and network diagrams.

Mentor team members on technical issues.

Continual self-education and research within the industry.

Qualifications:

IT-related Tertiary qualification or equivalent experience.

Industry Certifications (e.g. ACNP, ACDP, CCNP, CCDP).

Valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport.

Experience and Knowledge:

10+ Years of Industry-related experience in a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator role.

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Worked on a network with 2,000+ users spanning 10+ sites.

Designed and implemented a VLAN solution.

Designed and implemented IP subnet masks including route summarization.

In-depth understanding of both design and implementation of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF).

Familiarity with Wi-Fi technology and architecture.

Familiarity with access control models and network security.

Familiarity with next-generation firewalls / UTM.

Familiarity with Virtual Server environments (e.g. VMware, Hyper-V).

Experience in the use of network management, diagnostic and troubleshooting tools.

Basic programming or scripting skills.

Attributes:

Proven troubleshooting skills.

Ability to perform under pressure and within deadlines.

Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Ability to work well within a team and individually.

Lead and complete tasks independently, with attention to detail and while under pressure.

Solution orientated and able to take the initiative.

Customer-centric and willing to “go the extra mile”.

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).

Proven organisational and administration skills.

