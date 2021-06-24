Our client based in the north of Johannesburg seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Network Engineer that can apply their knowledge across full portfolio. In this role, you should have excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration and architecture.
Responsibilities:
- Install, configure and troubleshoot different network architectures (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Design and implementation of business solutions using common network equipment (Switches, Router, Firewalls, Wireless Access Points).
- Monitor and diagnose performance issues.
- Create and update system documentation and network diagrams.
- Mentor team members on technical issues.
- Continual self-education and research within the industry.
Qualifications:
- IT-related Tertiary qualification or equivalent experience.
- Industry Certifications (e.g. ACNP, ACDP, CCNP, CCDP).
- Valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport.
Experience and Knowledge:
- 10+ Years of Industry-related experience in a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator role.
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- Worked on a network with 2,000+ users spanning 10+ sites.
- Designed and implemented a VLAN solution.
- Designed and implemented IP subnet masks including route summarization.
- In-depth understanding of both design and implementation of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF).
- Familiarity with Wi-Fi technology and architecture.
- Familiarity with access control models and network security.
- Familiarity with next-generation firewalls / UTM.
- Familiarity with Virtual Server environments (e.g. VMware, Hyper-V).
- Experience in the use of network management, diagnostic and troubleshooting tools.
- Basic programming or scripting skills.
Attributes:
- Proven troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to perform under pressure and within deadlines.
- Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- Ability to work well within a team and individually.
- Lead and complete tasks independently, with attention to detail and while under pressure.
- Solution orientated and able to take the initiative.
- Customer-centric and willing to “go the extra mile”.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).
- Proven organisational and administration skills.
Desired Skills:
- Network Administration
- network architecture
- ccnp
- Tcp/Ip
- vlan
- virtual server
- Vmware
- hyperV