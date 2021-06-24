Senior Network Engineer

Our client based in the north of Johannesburg seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Network Engineer that can apply their knowledge across full portfolio. In this role, you should have excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration and architecture.

Responsibilities:

  • Install, configure and troubleshoot different network architectures (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
  • Design and implementation of business solutions using common network equipment (Switches, Router, Firewalls, Wireless Access Points).
  • Monitor and diagnose performance issues.
  • Create and update system documentation and network diagrams.
  • Mentor team members on technical issues.
  • Continual self-education and research within the industry.

Qualifications:

  • IT-related Tertiary qualification or equivalent experience.
  • Industry Certifications (e.g. ACNP, ACDP, CCNP, CCDP).
  • Valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport.

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 10+ Years of Industry-related experience in a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator role.
  • Solid background in network administration and architecture
  • Worked on a network with 2,000+ users spanning 10+ sites.
  • Designed and implemented a VLAN solution.
  • Designed and implemented IP subnet masks including route summarization.
  • In-depth understanding of both design and implementation of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF).
  • Familiarity with Wi-Fi technology and architecture.
  • Familiarity with access control models and network security.
  • Familiarity with next-generation firewalls / UTM.
  • Familiarity with Virtual Server environments (e.g. VMware, Hyper-V).
  • Experience in the use of network management, diagnostic and troubleshooting tools.
  • Basic programming or scripting skills.

Attributes:

  • Proven troubleshooting skills.
  • Ability to perform under pressure and within deadlines.
  • Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Ability to work well within a team and individually.
  • Lead and complete tasks independently, with attention to detail and while under pressure.
  • Solution orientated and able to take the initiative.
  • Customer-centric and willing to “go the extra mile”.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Proven organisational and administration skills.

