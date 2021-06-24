Service Desk Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Ensure the Resolved Status SLA is not breached by resolving tickets timeously
- Hold (Valid/Invalid): Ensure that tickets are updated in line with the Process (With approval from the customer and a valid reason).
- Ensure that tickets are acknowledged before they breach the Ticket Acknowledgement SLA.
- Quality Assurance Management – Ensure that a QA average of 98% is achieved on all call management assessments individually, based on ticket management quality.
- Performance Management: Achieve specified daily target (Individual Monthly Minimum average = 12/day resolved
- Customer Experience: Excellent customer service delivered daily to avoid escalations, customer complaints and re-opening of calls.
- Effective Time keeping: Ensure that the SDM is informed an hour before start of shift of absence or late coming and Adhere to (Tea/Comfort, Lunch) 1 Hour 20 minutes per day for normal SD agents and 1 hour 40 min for Shift agents on Day shift Only
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric/Grade 12 Certification or equivalent t
- ITIL Foundation V3 certifications
- A+; N+ Written
Experience required:
- 5-8 years of relevant managed services experience
Key Accountabilities:
- Must possess essential and operational knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.
- Strong client service orientation and passion for achieving or exceeding expectations
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Previous Desktop Support experience
- Understands Mobile management IOS and Android