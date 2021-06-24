Service Desk Engineer

Jun 24, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Ensure the Resolved Status SLA is not breached by resolving tickets timeously
  • Hold (Valid/Invalid): Ensure that tickets are updated in line with the Process (With approval from the customer and a valid reason).
  • Ensure that tickets are acknowledged before they breach the Ticket Acknowledgement SLA.
  • Quality Assurance Management – Ensure that a QA average of 98% is achieved on all call management assessments individually, based on ticket management quality.
  • Performance Management: Achieve specified daily target (Individual Monthly Minimum average = 12/day resolved
  • Customer Experience: Excellent customer service delivered daily to avoid escalations, customer complaints and re-opening of calls.
  • Effective Time keeping: Ensure that the SDM is informed an hour before start of shift of absence or late coming and Adhere to (Tea/Comfort, Lunch) 1 Hour 20 minutes per day for normal SD agents and 1 hour 40 min for Shift agents on Day shift Only

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric/Grade 12 Certification or equivalent t
  • ITIL Foundation V3 certifications
  • A+; N+ Written

Experience required:

  • 5-8 years of relevant managed services experience

Key Accountabilities:

  • Must possess essential and operational knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.
  • Strong client service orientation and passion for achieving or exceeding expectations
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Previous Desktop Support experience
  • Understands Mobile management IOS and Android

