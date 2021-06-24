Systems Engineer at Webafrica

Are you an IT Guru with a passion for all things tech?
Do you have experience in networking, server hardware and system administration?
Yes? Then we want you!
Webafrica is on the prowl for a superstar of the tech world, a Technology and Systems Whisperer if you will.
If you think you have what it takes and want to delve into more than just systems administration, this job is perfect for you!
Send us your deets and let’s set up a meet!
Purpose of the role:
- Build, upgrade, maintain server and desktop hardware and software
- Ensure existing systems are kept up to date
- Perform troubleshooting, repairs and downtime mitigation on systems/hardware
- Assist NetOps team by providing network assistance
- Manage Active Directory and other staff accessible services
- Maintain Companywide Antivirus Systems
- Provide internal support to company staff
- Supplier management and stock sourcing
Minimum Requirements:
Systems Engineer experience (3 years+):
- CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) a must
- Microsoft (MCP or MCSA or MSCE) preferable
- Additional qualifications advantageous
- Enterprise Network experience a must (L2&3 LAN/WAN, VLAN, STP, etc – Cisco, Dell, Mikrotik)
- Solid Windows Server and Desktop experience a must (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade)
- Virtualisation Experience or willingness to learn (Hyper-V, VMM, DPM)
- Experience with Monitoring Tools (eg. PRTG, Cacti, Observium) advantageous
- Experience with MSSQL/MySQL (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade, tune) advantageous
- Experience with Linux (CentOS, Ubuntu) advantageous
- Office 365 Online (Exchange, Sharepoint) experience a must
- Good understanding of systems security (firewalling, network access)
- Solid understanding of the innards of the Internet (DNS / FTP / Mail / HTTP)
- Thorough understanding of Active Directory (GPO, OUs)
- Must have own transportation and be prepared to perform onsite visits to our Data Centre as required operationally
Key Competencies:
- Self-motivated and self-disciplined
- Passionate and committed
- Innovative and proactive
- Perfectionist
- Ability to work solo or in a team on projects
- Ability and willingness to learn and adapt continuously
- Humility and modesty
- Self-Managing
The position includes but is not limited to the above KPA’s.
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Network
- Solid Windows Server and Desktop
- Virtualization
- Monitoring Tools
- MSSQL
- Mysql
- Linux
- Office 365 Online
- System security
- Active Directory
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Who are we?
Webafrica has been around since 1997 so we’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay. We have tried our hand at many different internet ventures along the way but now we focus on the best part of all, getting South Africans connected with reliable, increasingly fast and cost-effective internet.
We were born and bred in Cape Town but we’ve decided to expand by opening a new office in Johannesburg in 2019. We have 150 Webafricans eagerly serving around 60 000 customers (and growing) so we need the top of the crop to give special attention to our customer’s needs. We provide Fibre, LTE and Naked ADSL connections (well, until ADSL finally dies), across South Africa and also have optional products like ESET Anti-virus, VoIP and Mailbox services that customers can buy. We’re like a shiny colourful rainbow of all things internet connectivity related…
We’ve got a small board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do – our Board members have all been founders/CEO’s of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.
Our recently appointed CEO, Sean Nourse, came aboard in 2020 to steer the ship into a brighter future with his focus on customer service using his years and years of experience at Internet Solutions.
What’s cool about working for Webafrica?
Not only do you get Medical Aid through Discovery (with Vitality included), a provident fund contribution, an awesome office (when you’re tired of working from home) which of course includes free breakfast and amazing coffee… but you also get to work with the COOLEST people around. We have awesome incentives like potential quarterly bonuses, ACE awards (for our top performers in the company) and the most fun staff parties!
We’re a tight-knit family with a wicked sense of humour – promise you’ll have fun when we’re around..
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Staff breakfast
- Medical Aid
- Free Internet
- Retirement Annuity
- Bonus