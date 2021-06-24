Systems Engineer at Webafrica

Are you an IT Guru with a passion for all things tech?

Do you have experience in networking, server hardware and system administration?

Yes? Then we want you!

Webafrica is on the prowl for a superstar of the tech world, a Technology and Systems Whisperer if you will.

If you think you have what it takes and want to delve into more than just systems administration, this job is perfect for you!

Send us your deets and let’s set up a meet!

Purpose of the role:

Build, upgrade, maintain server and desktop hardware and software

Ensure existing systems are kept up to date

Perform troubleshooting, repairs and downtime mitigation on systems/hardware

Assist NetOps team by providing network assistance

Manage Active Directory and other staff accessible services

Maintain Companywide Antivirus Systems

Provide internal support to company staff

Supplier management and stock sourcing

Minimum Requirements:

Systems Engineer experience (3 years+):

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) a must

Microsoft (MCP or MCSA or MSCE) preferable

Additional qualifications advantageous

Enterprise Network experience a must (L2&3 LAN/WAN, VLAN, STP, etc – Cisco, Dell, Mikrotik)

Solid Windows Server and Desktop experience a must (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade)

Virtualisation Experience or willingness to learn (Hyper-V, VMM, DPM)

Experience with Monitoring Tools (eg. PRTG, Cacti, Observium) advantageous

Experience with MSSQL/MySQL (Deploy, maintain, update/upgrade, tune) advantageous

Experience with Linux (CentOS, Ubuntu) advantageous

Office 365 Online (Exchange, Sharepoint) experience a must

Good understanding of systems security (firewalling, network access)

Solid understanding of the innards of the Internet (DNS / FTP / Mail / HTTP)

Thorough understanding of Active Directory (GPO, OUs)

Must have own transportation and be prepared to perform onsite visits to our Data Centre as required operationally

Key Competencies:

Self-motivated and self-disciplined

Passionate and committed

Innovative and proactive

Perfectionist

Ability to work solo or in a team on projects

Ability and willingness to learn and adapt continuously

Humility and modesty

Self-Managing

The position includes but is not limited to the above KPA’s.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Network

Solid Windows Server and Desktop

Virtualization

Monitoring Tools

MSSQL

Mysql

Linux

Office 365 Online

System security

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Who are we?

Webafrica has been around since 1997 so we’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay. We have tried our hand at many different internet ventures along the way but now we focus on the best part of all, getting South Africans connected with reliable, increasingly fast and cost-effective internet.

We were born and bred in Cape Town but we’ve decided to expand by opening a new office in Johannesburg in 2019. We have 150 Webafricans eagerly serving around 60 000 customers (and growing) so we need the top of the crop to give special attention to our customer’s needs. We provide Fibre, LTE and Naked ADSL connections (well, until ADSL finally dies), across South Africa and also have optional products like ESET Anti-virus, VoIP and Mailbox services that customers can buy. We’re like a shiny colourful rainbow of all things internet connectivity related…

We’ve got a small board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do – our Board members have all been founders/CEO’s of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.

Our recently appointed CEO, Sean Nourse, came aboard in 2020 to steer the ship into a brighter future with his focus on customer service using his years and years of experience at Internet Solutions.

What’s cool about working for Webafrica?

Not only do you get Medical Aid through Discovery (with Vitality included), a provident fund contribution, an awesome office (when you’re tired of working from home) which of course includes free breakfast and amazing coffee… but you also get to work with the COOLEST people around. We have awesome incentives like potential quarterly bonuses, ACE awards (for our top performers in the company) and the most fun staff parties!

We’re a tight-knit family with a wicked sense of humour – promise you’ll have fun when we’re around..

Employer & Job Benefits:

Staff breakfast

Medical Aid

Free Internet

Retirement Annuity

Bonus

