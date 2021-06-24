Test Analyst (Technical)

Minimum years of experience:
- 5+ years Experience in Test Analysis/Automation
- 8+ years Experience in testing
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Level Role:
- Senior (0907)
Minimum qualification required:
- Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
Role tasks:
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
- The ability to analyses a process from start to finish.
- Modelling techniques and method.
- Communication.
- Reporting.
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
- Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics.
Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the use cases.
- Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
- Requirements analysis (conduct 3 amigos meetings)
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Requirement review.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Test Execution.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Test Tools used:
- JIRA
Soft Skills:
- Robust work ethics this is of utmost importance.
- Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Attention to detail.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take on tasks associated with different Testing disciplines.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues when required.
- Willing and able to travel internationally should it be required.