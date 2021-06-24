Test Analyst (Technical)

Jun 24, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5+ years Experience in Test Analysis/Automation
  • 8+ years Experience in testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Level Role:

  • Senior (0907)

Minimum qualification required:

  • Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

Role tasks:

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
  • The ability to analyses a process from start to finish.
  • Modelling techniques and method.
  • Communication.
  • Reporting.
  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
  • Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics.

Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the use cases.
  • Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
  • Requirements analysis (conduct 3 amigos meetings)

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Requirement review.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Test Execution.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Test Tools used:
    • JIRA

Soft Skills:

  • Robust work ethics this is of utmost importance.
  • Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Strong presentation skills.
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take on tasks associated with different Testing disciplines.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues when required.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally should it be required.

Learn more/Apply for this position