UI / UX Designer

Jun 24, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level Role:

  • Senior (0907)

Minimum qualification required:

  • Bachelors Degree in Design (Such as interaction, graphic, visual communication, product, etc.)

Role tasks:

  • Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for billions of people around the globe.
  • Throughout the design process from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and prototypes.
  • Gather data from our analytics and UX research to inform and drive the decisions.
  • Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.
  • Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
  • Plan, design and execute user testing.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Content / Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product strategy
  • Prototyping and wire framing, testing and iteration. Design, analytics and Execution: Coordination with developers, Coordination with designers, analysis and iteration, tracking goals. Simplifying requirements win functional designs
  • Assisting with the business requirements
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • UI Design
  • Wire framing / user flow creation
  • Prototyping
  • Design System creation / updates
  • UX research / data analysis
  • UX testing
  • Experience in Figma an advantage
  • Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage

Soft Skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

