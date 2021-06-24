UI / UX Designer

Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level Role:
- Senior (0907)
Minimum qualification required:
- Bachelors Degree in Design (Such as interaction, graphic, visual communication, product, etc.)
Role tasks:
- Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for billions of people around the globe.
- Throughout the design process from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and prototypes.
- Gather data from our analytics and UX research to inform and drive the decisions.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.
- Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
- Plan, design and execute user testing.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organization
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Content / Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product strategy
- Prototyping and wire framing, testing and iteration. Design, analytics and Execution: Coordination with developers, Coordination with designers, analysis and iteration, tracking goals. Simplifying requirements win functional designs
- Assisting with the business requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- UI Design
- Wire framing / user flow creation
- Prototyping
- Design System creation / updates
- UX research / data analysis
- UX testing
- Experience in Figma an advantage
- Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage
Soft Skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Willing and able to travel internationally