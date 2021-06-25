Applications Security Specialist – Solutions Delivery
This position will give preference to BEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
A globally recognised blue chip financial services concern has an exciting position available for an Applications Security Specialist in their Solutions Delivery Department.
The main purpose of this position is to manage and facilitate the adoption of improved security controls, concepts, practices, and technologies in support of secure business applications development, implementation, and maintenance for this specific financial services group.
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- A minimum of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification (NQF 8) is required
- A completed IT Security professional certification is required (e.g. CEH, CISSP, CASE)
- 8 – 10 Years’ experience in Application Security within the financial services / banking industry
- 3 Years’ experience in a people leadership role
- 3 Years’ experience in managing supply chain or national cash management platforms is essential
- Quality assurance knowledge and skills
- Business continuity planning knowledge and skills
- IT Governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills
- Integration testing knowledge and skills
- IT enablement reporting, financial management, information management and project management knowledge and skills
- Capacity and performance management knowledge and skills
Desired Skills:
- CEH
- CISSP
- CASE
- Application Security
- Financial Services Industry
- IT Security Professional Certification
- Managing Supply Chain
- National Cash Management
- IT Governance
- IT Enablement Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A globally recognised blue chip financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund