Applications Security Specialist – Solutions Delivery

This position will give preference to BEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

A globally recognised blue chip financial services concern has an exciting position available for an Applications Security Specialist in their Solutions Delivery Department.

The main purpose of this position is to manage and facilitate the adoption of improved security controls, concepts, practices, and technologies in support of secure business applications development, implementation, and maintenance for this specific financial services group.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

A minimum of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification (NQF 8) is required

A completed IT Security professional certification is required (e.g. CEH, CISSP, CASE)

8 – 10 Years’ experience in Application Security within the financial services / banking industry

3 Years’ experience in a people leadership role

3 Years’ experience in managing supply chain or national cash management platforms is essential

Quality assurance knowledge and skills

Business continuity planning knowledge and skills

IT Governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills

Integration testing knowledge and skills

IT enablement reporting, financial management, information management and project management knowledge and skills

Capacity and performance management knowledge and skills

Desired Skills:

CEH

CISSP

CASE

Application Security

Financial Services Industry

IT Security Professional Certification

Managing Supply Chain

National Cash Management

IT Governance

IT Enablement Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A globally recognised blue chip financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

