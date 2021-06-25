Business Analyst: BSC Operations Systems at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems in an information-centric organization for BSC.

To work with a team of business analysts, product analyst and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the Helpdesk, Client Care and Workforce management functions within the Business Support Centre (BSC).

Experience

Minimum:

5years’+ relevant software development experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Diploma in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of: Banking industry Contact centre processes and BSC environment Business analysis and design Project Management principles and methodologies Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Agile development principles and methodologies



Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Working with People

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

