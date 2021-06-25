Business Analyst: BSC Operations Systems at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems in an information-centric organization for BSC.
  • To work with a team of business analysts, product analyst and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the Helpdesk, Client Care and Workforce management functions within the Business Support Centre (BSC).

Experience

Minimum:
5years’+ relevant software development experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Diploma in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
    • Banking industry
    • Contact centre processes and BSC environment
    • Business analysis and design
    • Project Management principles and methodologies
    • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
    • Agile development principles and methodologies

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position