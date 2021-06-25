Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) (Cape Town OR Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications

BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.

Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.

Ideal:

Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment

Exposure to a credit environment.

SQL experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Relevant business area knowledge

Data and analytics Business Analysis

Data Warehouse Methodologies

Front End Technologies

BI Best Practice

Data Analysis

Data Governance

Financial systems and procedures

Visualisation

Data Product Life Cycle

Ideal:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Negotiation skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Deciding and Initiating Action

Applying Expertise and Technology

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position