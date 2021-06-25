Data Engineer

Think like a scientist; build like a software engineer.

Data Engineers at our client create robust and scalable computing environments which bring data-driven technologies to their users. They are constantly challenging themselves to build more effective data architectures, flexing their freedom to incorporate new technologies and expand their computing power.

We’d love to talk to you if you have a mix of the following:

Fluency in Python and some variety of SQL

A strong degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline

Ideally 2 – 4 years’ relevant experience

Experience in designing and setting up large data systems, with an ability to assess the tradeoffs in architectural decisions

Experience with distributed processing frameworks (Hadoop, Spark etc)

Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes, etc)

Experience working in cloud environments, especially Azure

You will work in a cross-functional team environment, getting exposure to international projects and clients.

Culture:

Willingness to learn, share and collaborate in a rapid learning environment

Able to handle a fast-paced, high performance environment

Outstanding English communication skills

Focused, dynamic, adventurous, flexible

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Data engineering

Hadoop

Spark

data warehouses

lakes

meshes

Azure

Big data

Data Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual performance bonus

Learning budget

study leave

