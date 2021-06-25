Think like a scientist; build like a software engineer.
Data Engineers at our client create robust and scalable computing environments which bring data-driven technologies to their users. They are constantly challenging themselves to build more effective data architectures, flexing their freedom to incorporate new technologies and expand their computing power.
We’d love to talk to you if you have a mix of the following:
- Fluency in Python and some variety of SQL
- A strong degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline
- Ideally 2 – 4 years’ relevant experience
- Experience in designing and setting up large data systems, with an ability to assess the tradeoffs in architectural decisions
- Experience with distributed processing frameworks (Hadoop, Spark etc)
- Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes, etc)
- Experience working in cloud environments, especially Azure
You will work in a cross-functional team environment, getting exposure to international projects and clients.
Culture:
- Willingness to learn, share and collaborate in a rapid learning environment
- Able to handle a fast-paced, high performance environment
- Outstanding English communication skills
- Focused, dynamic, adventurous, flexible
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Data engineering
- Hadoop
- Spark
- data warehouses
- lakes
- meshes
- Azure
- Big data
- Data Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual performance bonus
- Learning budget
- study leave