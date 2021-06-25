Data Scientist at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.

Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.

Experience

Level descriptors:

DS 1-2 will work under close supervision to ensure best practices are followed.

DS 3-4 are expected to be able to co-ordinate and lead other data scientists to ensure successful starting trajectories of projects. Also expected to be able to present at required formal committees within the bank (e.g. MTSC, ECM, CCM, TAF, Data Steerco) to drive project delivery.

Proven experience in:

2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket

Experience in deploying models into production

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

Qualifications (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Doctoral Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Solution and experimental design for model development

Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment

Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Ideal:

Data analysis

Solution and experimental design

Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.

Solid understanding of:

Underlying theory and application of machine learning models, must be able to understand underlying principles and theory and be able to teach others.

Best practices for data science

Ethical AI design principles

Capitec Data Science lifecycle

Capitec DPLC

Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Writing and Reporting

Presenting and Communicating Information

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

