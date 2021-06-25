Data Scientist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Provide support to the Client Insights team through the analysis of client information to model and predict client behaviour as well as business trends and to provide management with real insights, perspectives and the ability to engage Capitec Bank clients in a relative and timely manner.
Experience
2 to 3 years’ experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
- A relevant post graduate degree in Statistics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification
Knowledge
Min:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis and Requirements gathering
- Predictive modelling techniques
- Software development
- 5 Years experience in development and deployment of advanced predictive models
Ideal:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- Database design priciples
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profile, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- SAS Skills
- SQL Skills
- Qlikview Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record