Database Administrator at Tower Group

Database Administrator required for a company based in Illovo
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- 2 years experience within similar role
- Experience within Fintech Industry
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Creating, maintaining database for products as required
- Creating and maintaining a Data warehouse for Reporting and Analytics
- Creating and maintaining reports for merchants as well as internal
- Optimisation of queries and performance
- Replication of database to secondary sites
- Consolidation of database locations and necessary associated tasks
- Disaster Recovery including disaster management planning and implementation
- Database security
- Ensure PCI Rules and standards are applied correctly to relevant SQL Servers
- Ensure SQL Environment is kept up to date with Service Packs or Cumulative Updates
About The Employer:
Fintech Company with innovative and disruptive business solutions to the payments industry. Quality hardware solutions; innovative, proprietary software and Terminal Estate Management services, backed by comprehensive, instant support responsiveness which is a provider of payment infrastructure and related services to established Financial Institutions; emerging payment service providers; the hospitality industry and retail operators.