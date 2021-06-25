Database Administrator at Tower Group

Database Administrator required for a company based in Illovo

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Relevant Degree or Diploma

2 years experience within similar role

Experience within Fintech Industry

RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating, maintaining database for products as required

Creating and maintaining a Data warehouse for Reporting and Analytics

Creating and maintaining reports for merchants as well as internal

Optimisation of queries and performance

Replication of database to secondary sites

Consolidation of database locations and necessary associated tasks

Disaster Recovery including disaster management planning and implementation

Database security

Ensure PCI Rules and standards are applied correctly to relevant SQL Servers

Ensure SQL Environment is kept up to date with Service Packs or Cumulative Updates

About The Employer:

Fintech Company with innovative and disruptive business solutions to the payments industry. Quality hardware solutions; innovative, proprietary software and Terminal Estate Management services, backed by comprehensive, instant support responsiveness which is a provider of payment infrastructure and related services to established Financial Institutions; emerging payment service providers; the hospitality industry and retail operators.

