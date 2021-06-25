Database Administrator at Tower Group

Jun 25, 2021

Database Administrator required for a company based in Illovo

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • Relevant Degree or Diploma
  • 2 years experience within similar role
  • Experience within Fintech Industry

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Creating, maintaining database for products as required
  • Creating and maintaining a Data warehouse for Reporting and Analytics
  • Creating and maintaining reports for merchants as well as internal
  • Optimisation of queries and performance
  • Replication of database to secondary sites
  • Consolidation of database locations and necessary associated tasks
  • Disaster Recovery including disaster management planning and implementation
  • Database security
  • Ensure PCI Rules and standards are applied correctly to relevant SQL Servers
  • Ensure SQL Environment is kept up to date with Service Packs or Cumulative Updates

About The Employer:

Fintech Company with innovative and disruptive business solutions to the payments industry. Quality hardware solutions; innovative, proprietary software and Terminal Estate Management services, backed by comprehensive, instant support responsiveness which is a provider of payment infrastructure and related services to established Financial Institutions; emerging payment service providers; the hospitality industry and retail operators.

Learn more/Apply for this position