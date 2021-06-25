Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software Specialist in Stellenbosch seeks a proactive & highly skilled Intermediate Software Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to deliver Infrastructure Asset Management, Project Management and Operations Management Software to municipal clients. The ideal candidate must possess a 3-year BSc. Computer Science or IT Degree from an accredited tertiary institution with a focus on Software Development with 5 years work experience in widely adopted Programming languages and browser scripting languages, skills in Java, REST, Agile/Scrum methodologies, Relational databases, Version Control systems, financial systems intregration & Unit and Integration Testing. There will be some opportunities to become familiar with Analytics and Machine Learning, a direction theyll focus on in the near [URL Removed] best practices for developing high quality software using organisation conventions and standards.

Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.

Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks.

Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference online documentation or inspect the code base.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC and follow these internal processes.

Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.

Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.

Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other Developers or the release system.

Provide mentoring to junior team members.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year BSc. Computer Science or IT Degree from a reputable institution with Software Development as the focus in the programme.

Experience/Skills

5 Years work experience in widely adopted Programming languages and browser scripting languages.

Experience in Java and browser scripting languages.

Relational databases.

REST-based services.

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Financial systems integration and financial systems.

Version Control systems.

Testing approaches: Unit and Integration Testing, etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Above average communication skills.

Focused on continuous self-improvement.

Good coping skills when working under pressure: assist the team in times when deadlines are looming.

Welcomes constructive criticism, embrace mentoring, willingness to upskill.

Work independently when required.

Collaborate and share knowledge freely, assist in the development of juniors in the team.

Strong ethical principles.

Approachable.

Strong sense of pride and responsibility: Focused on producing quality work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

