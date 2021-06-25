Intermediate Systems Analyst at Reverside

Intermediate Systems Analyst

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

About The Employer:

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in IT

Preferred TOGAF certification

Role Purpose

To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Responsibilities

Explore ways to constantly improve the quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to be more efficient.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers, and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements.

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc.

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analyzing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.

Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions.

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.

Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate.

Participate and contribute to a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared.

Learn more/Apply for this position