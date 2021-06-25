Lead Front-End Developer

Looking to broader your footprint and get exposure in the UK market? iOCO UK is currently looking for a strong Senior/ Lead Developer with strong Front-end skills to join them on their project.

Contract opportunity with the possibility of extension as well as remote work Leading a small team managed by us in developing GUI widgets to replicate Office 365 functionality for a software vendor based in Canada Very strong in JavaScript frameworks like Vue, Angular and React (Really good skills in at least one of these will be perfect). Expert in CSS, HTML 5. Good experience integrating with secure restful APIs. Some exposure to NodeJS, SignalR and Azure (desired) Experience integrating with O365 Graph API (essential).



Learn more/Apply for this position