Lead Front-End Developer

Looking to broader your footprint and get exposure in the UK market? iOCO UK is currently looking for a strong Senior/ Lead Developer with strong Front-end skills to join them on their project.
-
- Contract opportunity with the possibility of extension as well as remote work
- Leading a small team managed by us in developing GUI widgets to replicate Office 365 functionality for a software vendor based in Canada
- Very strong in JavaScript frameworks like Vue, Angular and React (Really good skills in at least one of these will be perfect). Expert in CSS, HTML 5.
- Good experience integrating with secure restful APIs.
- Some exposure to NodeJS, SignalR and Azure (desired)
- Experience integrating with O365 Graph API (essential).