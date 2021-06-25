Quantitive Analysts

This is an excellent Contract Opportunity within the Financial Services arena.
An opportunity to bring your Quantitative Analysis skills to this Risk Model Program
Desired Experience & Qualification
- 5 years’ experience in Quantitative and Qualitative analysis techniques (quantitative analysis or modelling experience)
- Need to be competent in SAS (SAS Base and Advanced), SQL and VBA.
- Programming and Code optimization experience is a requirement.
- Knowledge and experience of project management frameworks, tools & techniques.
- Fluent in agile methodology.
- Ability to deal with complex stakeholders across all levels in SA and Africa.
- Risk and regulatory banking experience
Duties & Responsibilities
- Role will entail data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping and analysis using SAS, SQL, VBA
- Data sources testing for technical accuracy against a specification
- Performance criteria absorption in a defined production environment for model execution
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years’ experience in Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis
- SAS
- SQL
- VBA
- Agile methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree