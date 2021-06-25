Quantitive Analysts

This is an excellent Contract Opportunity within the Financial Services arena.

An opportunity to bring your Quantitative Analysis skills to this Risk Model Program

Desired Experience & Qualification

5 years’ experience in Quantitative and Qualitative analysis techniques (quantitative analysis or modelling experience)

Need to be competent in SAS (SAS Base and Advanced), SQL and VBA.

Programming and Code optimization experience is a requirement.

Knowledge and experience of project management frameworks, tools & techniques.

Fluent in agile methodology.

Ability to deal with complex stakeholders across all levels in SA and Africa.

Risk and regulatory banking experience

Duties & Responsibilities

Role will entail data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping and analysis using SAS, SQL, VBA

Data sources testing for technical accuracy against a specification

Performance criteria absorption in a defined production environment for model execution

Desired Skills:

5+ years’ experience in Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis

SAS

SQL

VBA

Agile methodology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position