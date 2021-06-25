Scrum Master at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Ensure Scrum framework values are upheld, and Agile practices followed by Product & Software Dev teams as your strong leadership and expertise is sought to be the next Scrum Master of a cutting-edge Software Specialist based in Stellenbosch. You will also be expected to work to increase team efficiency and motivate and drive process improvement. The successful incumbent will require a suitable 3-year tertiary/NQF-aligned qualification, be a Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar), have 5+ years industry experience & within an Agile Development environment and 3+ years in a similar role. You must also have demonstrable competency using JIRA, TDD, Refactoring, User Stories, BDD, Visual Management, Pairing, Collaborative Design, Estimation, Story Mapping & Documentation and knowledgeable in techniques to fill gaps in the [URL Removed]

Facilitate the daily development stand-ups and enforce the use the Scrum task board.

Manage Agile ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Grooming sessions and effective retrospectives.

Enact the Agile Framework by facilitating: Ensuring and managing Team Flow. Communicating the framework visually. Project Management. Technical Agile Practices.



Team Flow

Responsible for the process success assist the BA/PO and the team to enact the Scrum process to ensure productivity and delivery.

Help the team collaborate effectively and manage their work successfully so that they can make realistic commitments and create product increments reliably.

Monitor team throughput and delivery closely.

Project Management

Support the BA/PO in making product decisions and tackle Product Owner empowerment issues.

Assist the BA/PO in eliciting and documenting additional requirements from stakeholders by using a variety of techniques such as interviews, document analysis, use cases, and workflow analysis, in the scenario where the development team requires detailed information to effectively satisfy the request.

Manage and maintain process and product related documentation using Atlassian Confluence.

Effectively provide feedback to internal stakeholders.

Responsible for assisting the BA/PO with backlog management.

Proactively address problems and suggest possible solutions throughout the full software development lifecycle.

Assist with software testing and User Acceptance Testing.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar).

Experience/Skills

At least 3+ years experience in a Scrum Master role.

At least 5+ years industry experience essential.

Experience within an Agile development environment.

Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.

Experience with successful Agile techniques.

Promote Continuous Integration.

TDD.

Refactoring.

User Stories.

BDD.

Visual Management.

Pairing.

Collaborative Design.

Estimation.

User Persona Sessions.

Story Mapping & Documentation.

Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to analyse and think quickly and to resolve conflict.

Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills.

