Senior Software Developer (Full Stack JavaScript) at Fourier Recruitment

Your primary role will be to develop software. This may include (but is not limited to) Desktop, Web, Mobile, Framework, Database, API and Service development. You will be involved in and responsible for creating new features as well as maintenance of existing [URL Removed] position is ideal for a Full Stack JavaScript apps developer using React (Frontend) and Node.js (Backend). The primary requirement for this role is JavaScript. You will need to have strong JavaScript abilities and learn and adapt quickly to a new environment and a different way of [URL Removed] be a 3 month contract and based on performance to become permanent

INFLEET365 Framework Stabilisation (Infhouse Built)

Business Logic Development

Security Development & Implementation

Integration Services Development

Workflow Development

INFLEET365 Engine Development

INFLEET365 API Development

UI/UX Development

DevOps Environment Maintain & Enhance

Finance & Accounting Development

Database Queries

Data Integrity

Data Quality

Data Balancing

Data View

Reports & Visualization

AWS Deployment & Beanstalk

OVERVIEW OF ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Develops complex software using JavaScript or other selected languages for products and applications following coding standards and following applicable software development methodology and release processes

Participate in product and application definition activities, including feature analysis, impact, and risks.

Review product and application information, including manuals and brochures, for technical accuracy

Apply a sense of urgency, commitment and focus on the right priorities in developing solutions in a timely fashion

Works collaboratively and professionally with other associates in cross-functional teams to achieve goals

Apply Mission Statement and Quality Policy and enthusiastically exhibit a desire to see the team succeed in every aspect of our delivery

Performs technical root cause analysis and outlines corrective action for given problems and defects

Provides reliable solutions to a variety of problems using sound problem-solving techniques

Collaborates and adds value through participation in peer code reviews, providing comments and suggestions

Creates and executes designs for new functionality as part of a software project when required

Review requirements/solution pro-actively identifying shortcomings in architecture that will complicate implementation or prevent solutions to be implemented as specked

Utilises software tools such as configuration management systems, build processes, and debuggers in the software development process

Perform other duties as necessary

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOPs

To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you

Lead the Agile Team in implementing Scrum

Perform application load, performance, and security tests

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

Matric or equivalent qualification

3-year Computer Science degree or equivalent diploma or certification

Technologies Proficiency

10 years+ JavaScript

6 years+ SQL

10 years+ HTML & CSS

10 years+ JSON & XML

5 years+ Node.js

5 years+ Source Control

Conceptual

10 years+ API Development

2 years+ Mobile Development

6 years+ Systems Integration

3 years+ Financial & Accounting Knowledge

10 years+ Web Design

3 years+ Reporting – Optional

5 years+ Unit & Acceptance Testing

Advantageous

3 years+ Git Source Control

3 years+ Docker

3 years+ React and Redux

Knex and Bookshelf Libraries

4 years+ PostgreSQL

3 years+ Strong AWS Skills

