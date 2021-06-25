Senior Software Developer (Full Stack JavaScript) at Fourier Recruitment

Your primary role will be to develop software. This may include (but is not limited to) Desktop, Web, Mobile, Framework, Database, API and Service development. You will be involved in and responsible for creating new features as well as maintenance of existing [URL Removed] position is ideal for a Full Stack JavaScript apps developer using React (Frontend) and Node.js (Backend). The primary requirement for this role is JavaScript. You will need to have strong JavaScript abilities and learn and adapt quickly to a new environment and a different way of [URL Removed] be a 3 month contract and based on performance to become permanent
- INFLEET365 Framework Stabilisation (Infhouse Built)
- Business Logic Development
- Security Development & Implementation
- Integration Services Development
- Workflow Development
- INFLEET365 Engine Development
- INFLEET365 API Development
- UI/UX Development
- DevOps Environment Maintain & Enhance
- Finance & Accounting Development
- Database Queries
- Data Integrity
- Data Quality
- Data Balancing
- Data View
- Reports & Visualization
- AWS Deployment & Beanstalk
OVERVIEW OF ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develops complex software using JavaScript or other selected languages for products and applications following coding standards and following applicable software development methodology and release processes
- Participate in product and application definition activities, including feature analysis, impact, and risks.
- Review product and application information, including manuals and brochures, for technical accuracy
- Apply a sense of urgency, commitment and focus on the right priorities in developing solutions in a timely fashion
- Works collaboratively and professionally with other associates in cross-functional teams to achieve goals
- Apply Mission Statement and Quality Policy and enthusiastically exhibit a desire to see the team succeed in every aspect of our delivery
- Performs technical root cause analysis and outlines corrective action for given problems and defects
- Provides reliable solutions to a variety of problems using sound problem-solving techniques
- Collaborates and adds value through participation in peer code reviews, providing comments and suggestions
- Creates and executes designs for new functionality as part of a software project when required
- Review requirements/solution pro-actively identifying shortcomings in architecture that will complicate implementation or prevent solutions to be implemented as specked
- Utilises software tools such as configuration management systems, build processes, and debuggers in the software development process
- Perform other duties as necessary
- To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOPs
- To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you
- Lead the Agile Team in implementing Scrum
- Perform application load, performance, and security tests
Minimum RequirementsQualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- 3-year Computer Science degree or equivalent diploma or certification
Technologies Proficiency
- 10 years+ JavaScript
- 6 years+ SQL
- 10 years+ HTML & CSS
- 10 years+ JSON & XML
- 5 years+ Node.js
- 5 years+ Source Control
Conceptual
- 10 years+ API Development
- 2 years+ Mobile Development
- 6 years+ Systems Integration
- 3 years+ Financial & Accounting Knowledge
- 10 years+ Web Design
- 3 years+ Reporting – Optional
- 5 years+ Unit & Acceptance Testing
Advantageous
- 3 years+ Git Source Control
- 3 years+ Docker
- 3 years+ React and Redux
- Knex and Bookshelf Libraries
- 4 years+ PostgreSQL
- 3 years+ Strong AWS Skills