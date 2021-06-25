Senior SQL Developer

The SQL developers role is highly analytical and detail-oriented, requiring extensive familiarity with data management and access principles

Developing and maintaining SQL databases and analysing.Development of SQL databasesfor a wide variety of applications and business uses.

General:

Highly skilled Senior developer

Somebody that wants to commit and grow within iOCO

Career stability important

Proven Project track record and must not only maintain.

Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles

Developing, maintain and analysing of SQL databases for a wide variety of applications and business uses.

Technical:

SQL 2012 moving on to 2016

Stored procedures

Tables (large record count – few million records)

