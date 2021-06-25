Senior SQL Developer

The SQL developers role is highly analytical and detail-oriented, requiring extensive familiarity with data management and access principles
Developing and maintaining SQL databases and analysing.Development of SQL databasesfor a wide variety of applications and business uses.
General:
- Highly skilled Senior developer
- Somebody that wants to commit and grow within iOCO
- Career stability important
- Proven Project track record and must not only maintain.
- Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles
- Developing, maintain and analysing of SQL databases for a wide variety of applications and business uses.
Technical:
- SQL 2012 moving on to 2016
- Stored procedures
- Tables (large record count – few million records)