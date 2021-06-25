Senior SQL Developer

Jun 25, 2021

The SQL developers role is highly analytical and detail-oriented, requiring extensive familiarity with data management and access principles

Developing and maintaining SQL databases and analysing.Development of SQL databasesfor a wide variety of applications and business uses.

General:

  • Highly skilled Senior developer
  • Somebody that wants to commit and grow within iOCO
  • Career stability important
  • Proven Project track record and must not only maintain.
  • Project releasing, new codes, testing cycles
  • Developing, maintain and analysing of SQL databases for a wide variety of applications and business uses.

Technical:

  • SQL 2012 moving on to 2016
  • Stored procedures
  • Tables (large record count – few million records)

