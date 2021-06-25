Software Developer

Jun 25, 2021

As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for the Company’s payment platform.

  • Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems

  • Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements
  • Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
  • Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

  • Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

  • Academic & trades qualifications

  • Grade 12

  • Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

  • Experience:

Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in C/C++.
Good understanding of Object Orientated Design principles.
Good understanding of git source control principles.
Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.
Experience in Python will be a plus.

Skills:

  • Good problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.
  • Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
  • Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.
  • Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.
  Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
  • Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

  • High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.

  • Requirement:

  • Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check

  • This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Payment Specialist.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

