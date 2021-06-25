Software Developer

As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for the Company’s payment platform.

Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems

Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements

Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Academic & trades qualifications

Grade 12

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

Experience:

Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in C/C++.

Good understanding of Object Orientated Design principles.

Good understanding of git source control principles.

Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.

Experience in Python will be a plus.

Skills:

Good problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.

Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.

Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.

Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.

Requirement:

Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check

This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Payment Specialist.





Desired Skills:

C/C++

Object Orientated Design Principles

git source control principles

JNI

Java

android

python

research

payments specialist

Jave EE

Spring

Spring Boot

cloud experience

Azure

Angular

Cryptography

Payment industry experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

