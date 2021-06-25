As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for the Company’s payment platform.
Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems
- Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements
- Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
- Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements
Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports
Academic & trades qualifications
Grade 12
Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field
Experience:
Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in C/C++.
Good understanding of Object Orientated Design principles.
Good understanding of git source control principles.
Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.
Experience in Python will be a plus.
Skills:
- Good problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.
- Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
- Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.
- Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.
- [Email Address Removed] means knowing how to ask questions, who to ask, searching online for help, and applying new knowledge.
- Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.
High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.
Requirement:
Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check
- This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Payment Specialist.
Desired Skills:
- C/C++
- Object Orientated Design Principles
- git source control principles
- JNI
- Java
- android
- python
- research
- payments specialist
- Jave EE
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- cloud experience
- Azure
- Angular
- Cryptography
- Payment industry experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree