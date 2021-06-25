Technical Business Analyst: Merchant Solutions at Capitec

Jun 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency

  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

  • To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.

  • Ability to trouble shoot and resolve Terminal driving issues and/or queries

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 5-7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience

  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as Merchant channels and Merchant Acquiring Back Office systems.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle

  • System development lifecycle

  • Business analysis and design

  • Application development

  • Standards and governance

  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment

  • Capitec Bank business model

  • Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)

  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • TCP / IP network principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Analysing

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

