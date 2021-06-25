Technical Business Analyst: Merchant Solutions at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Postilion and Postilion Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including ISO8583 messaging and trouble shooting.

Ability to trouble shoot and resolve Terminal driving issues and/or queries

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5-7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

Agile product development lifecycle experience

Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as Merchant channels and Merchant Acquiring Back Office systems.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Agile product development lifecycle

System development lifecycle

Business analysis and design

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)

Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Influencing Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position