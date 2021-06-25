UI Designer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To support the extended digital team, apply UI/UX methodologies to design and develop a world-class client experience for Capitec’s digital solutions. This will include developing and maintaining user experience and interface design standards
  • To support and collaborate with the UX Design Lead: Omni Channel Experience in developing a true Capitec omni channel experience
    • Key touchpoints include: Branch Banking System Redesign, ATM & SST, TOBI, Inbenta/CASper, Direct Lending System & Back Office, Merchant app & portal, Internet banking & website re-platforming and IMI Mobile Implementation

Experience

Min:

  • At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines
  • 4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices
  • A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment
  • Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design
  • The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed
  • Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to
  • Researching interaction design and technology trends
  • Maintaining user experience and interface standards
  • Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs
  • Experience with user interface design patterns and standards

Ideal:

  • At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector
  • Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:
Knowledge of:

  • Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)
  • Prototyping using InVision or something similar
  • Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite
  • Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design
  • Understanding of Agile Practices
  • A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must
  • Technology related to the industry
  • An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and web

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles
  • Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)
  • Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.
  • Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites
  • Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs
  • Mobile experience
  • Experience in HTML 5

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Attention to Detail
  • Problem solving skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Learn more/Apply for this position