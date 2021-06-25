Work with a dynamic, successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and ML techniques for their international clients.
Requirements:
- Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer essential
- Understanding of interaction design principles
- Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Adaptability
- Communication, collaboration and teamwork
- Problem-solving
- Design thinking
- A user-centric mindset
- High attention to detail
- Creative and analytical approach
Responsibilities:
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
- Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
- Create prototypes and wireframes
- Conduct usability testing
Desired Skills:
- UX UI Designer
- interaction design principles
- Sketch
- InVision
- Adobe Indesign
- Illustrator
- Zeplin
- business metrics
- adaptability
- UX Design
- user requirments
- storyboards
- process flows
- sitemaps
- UI mockups
- UI prototypes
- Graphic Design
- user research
- competitor analysis
- wireframes
- usability testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- annual performance bonus
- learning budget
- study leave