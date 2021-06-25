UI UX Designer

Jun 25, 2021

Work with a dynamic, successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and ML techniques for their international clients.

Requirements:

  • Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer essential
  • Understanding of interaction design principles
  • Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
  • Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
  • Adaptability
  • Communication, collaboration and teamwork
  • Problem-solving
  • Design thinking
  • A user-centric mindset
  • High attention to detail
  • Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities:

  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
  • Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
  • Build page navigation buttons and search fields
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
  • Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
  • Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
  • Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
  • Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
  • Interpret data and qualitative feedback
  • Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
  • Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
  • Create prototypes and wireframes
  • Conduct usability testing

Desired Skills:

  • UX UI Designer
  • interaction design principles
  • Sketch
  • InVision
  • Adobe Indesign
  • Illustrator
  • Zeplin
  • business metrics
  • adaptability
  • UX Design
  • user requirments
  • storyboards
  • process flows
  • sitemaps
  • UI mockups
  • UI prototypes
  • Graphic Design
  • user research
  • competitor analysis
  • wireframes
  • usability testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • annual performance bonus
  • learning budget
  • study leave

