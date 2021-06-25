UI UX Designer

Work with a dynamic, successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and ML techniques for their international clients.

Requirements:

Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer essential

Understanding of interaction design principles

Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Adaptability

Communication, collaboration and teamwork

Problem-solving

Design thinking

A user-centric mindset

High attention to detail

Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities:

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Interpret data and qualitative feedback

Create user stories, personas, and storyboards

Determine information architecture and create sitemaps

Create prototypes and wireframes

Conduct usability testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

annual performance bonus

learning budget

study leave

