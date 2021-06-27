UI Designer/UX Design & Research

Client based in Cape Town seeks the services of UX Design & Research to create a foundational understanding of users in Sub-Saharan Africa. Willing to work across various teams & products, focusing on a range of research from evaluative to exploratory. You will use a variety of methods to plan, execute, & analyse studies to ensure a deeper understanding of these users & their businesses.

Responsibilities

Identify and prioritize high-impact UX research opportunities by having a strong understanding of product design, technical requirements, and business objectives.

Work in collaboration with the team to understand and frame the research questions/needs, and quickly develop a research plan to address research goals and hypotheses.

Synthesize past research reports.

Plan, observe, and/or moderate usability testing sessions, concept validation, rapid iterative testing, and semi-structured interviews.

Conduct a full range of research activities including fieldwork, literature reviews, design sprints, surveys, and other relevant research approaches.

Develop research materials (interview protocols, usability test scripts, screeners, etc.).

Awesome, self-motivated team player who enjoys problem-solving with product team collaborates (Design, PM, Eng.)

Advocate research findings to diverse audiences through written reports and oral presentations

Skill/Experience/Education

Mandatory4+ years of relevant work experience, examples of relevant work experience shown below in Nice To Have Degree in Design, Human-Centred Design, Human Factors, Psychology, HCI/Computer Science, Architecture or other related fields or equivalent practical experience conducting interviews, contextual field visits, usability studies, surveys and other research methods. Detail-oriented and able to work independently on a variety of tasks. Fluency in English. Fluency in at least one local language in Africa. Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Can prioritize time between multiple projects, and be flexible by adapting to changing schedules and different projects.

Desired Experience leading foundational research, with a record of accomplishment of product impact through thoughtful, well-executed research.

Experience conducting semi-structured interviews, contextual field visits, usability studies, surveys and other research methods



Experience with field research in emerging markets such as new internet users and digital commerce.



Strong systems-thinking skills; able to distil a problem space into understandable frameworks



Strong product sense and focus on understanding on product/market landscape



Excellent interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills.



Excellent leadership, communication and collaboration skills.



Experience working with international agencies for research & recruitment



Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

