Data Analyst

Provide support with ecommerce analytics and data extracts via the Clients direct Oracle SQL or other Client tools in operation.

Collaborate with and gather data and reporting requirements from different internal teams

Support the Clients Data Team with managing, maintaining and improving reporting databases, including dimensions, measures, calculations and business rules.

Build and analyse automated dataset dashboards to predict issues before they arise, identify bugs in data and support in resolving them.

Design analytics dashboards and KPI reports for internal teams to identify critical data points and translate data into clear and coherent visualizations and reports for non-technical teams.

Use report building tools to create standard reports and dashboards in support of business strategy

Support the Clients Online Product Owners, Product Manager and Product Teams with delivering on requirements related to Google Analytics, Tag Manager and Data Studio.

