Full Stack Node Developer

Qualifications
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
Experience
- MUST HAVE HEALTHCARE / MEDICAL OR CLINICAL INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!
- Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry
- Diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, )Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred
In depth understanding of technologies used in The Company Clinical systems:
- Node.js
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- HTML5/CSS3
- Angular 2+
- Python (Advantageous)
- Firebase
- Google Cloud Platform
- Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)
- Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, )
- Technologies, methodologies and or architecture patterns relevant to the future direction of The Company and the Clinical platform (e.g. Micro services, SOA, EDA, Distributed Domain Driven Design)
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development