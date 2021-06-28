Full Stack Node Developer

Qualifications

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

Experience

MUST HAVE HEALTHCARE / MEDICAL OR CLINICAL INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!

Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry

Diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, )Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

In depth understanding of technologies used in The Company Clinical systems:

Node.js

JavaScript/TypeScript

HTML5/CSS3

Angular 2+

Python (Advantageous)

Firebase

Google Cloud Platform

Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)

Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, )

Technologies, methodologies and or architecture patterns relevant to the future direction of The Company and the Clinical platform (e.g. Micro services, SOA, EDA, Distributed Domain Driven Design)

Desired Skills:

Node

Node.Js

Javascript

Angular

Firebase

Google Cloud Platform

GCP

Healthcare

HealthTech

Clinical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

