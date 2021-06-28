Full Stack Node Developer

Jun 28, 2021

Qualifications

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

Experience

  • MUST HAVE HEALTHCARE / MEDICAL OR CLINICAL INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE!
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry
  • Diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, )Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

In depth understanding of technologies used in The Company Clinical systems:

  • Node.js
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • HTML5/CSS3
  • Angular 2+
  • Python (Advantageous)
  • Firebase
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)
  • Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, )
  • Technologies, methodologies and or architecture patterns relevant to the future direction of The Company and the Clinical platform (e.g. Micro services, SOA, EDA, Distributed Domain Driven Design)

Desired Skills:

  • Node
  • Node.Js
  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • Firebase
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • GCP
  • Healthcare
  • HealthTech
  • Clinical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

