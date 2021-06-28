Senior Developer (OpenEdge)

WE NEED YOU!

Are you a Senior Developer that is looking for a challenge? Have you got what it takes?

Desired Skills:

5+ Years’ experience developing Desktop and/or Web applications.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems

Knowledge of progress OpenEdge programming language is essential.

Strong understanding of software design principles

architecture

navigation

and industry standards

Relational Databases

T-SQL

DB Architecture experience is beneficial.

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

