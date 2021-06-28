Senior Developer (OpenEdge)

WE NEED YOU!
Are you a Senior Developer that is looking for a challenge? Have you got what it takes?
Desired Skills:
- 5+ Years’ experience developing Desktop and/or Web applications.
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems
- Knowledge of progress OpenEdge programming language is essential.
- Strong understanding of software design principles
- architecture
- navigation
- and industry standards
- Relational Databases
- T-SQL
- DB Architecture experience is beneficial.
About The Employer:
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
