Senior Developer (OpenEdge)

Jun 28, 2021

WE NEED YOU!
Are you a Senior Developer that is looking for a challenge? Have you got what it takes?

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ Years’ experience developing Desktop and/or Web applications.
  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems
  • Knowledge of progress OpenEdge programming language is essential.
  • Strong understanding of software design principles
  • architecture
  • navigation
  • and industry standards
  • Relational Databases
  • T-SQL
  • DB Architecture experience is beneficial.

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position