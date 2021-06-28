The Digital and Development Manager provides strategic and operational direction to the digital product, audience, data and development teams in their ongoing support of the overall business commercial and programming strategies.
- EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric
- Senior Front-End Developer with extensive expertise and experience in React JS / Angular
- At least 3 years’ experience in managing a team of developers
- At least 5 years’ experience in a product management role, leading digital teams in the creation and evolution of digital assets in line with improving user experiences and business outcomes
- Strategic experience
- Communication skills
- Business skills
- Trouble shooter
- People skills
- Presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- angular
- react.js
- Product Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree