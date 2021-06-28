Senior Front End Developer

The Digital and Development Manager provides strategic and operational direction to the digital product, audience, data and development teams in their ongoing support of the overall business commercial and programming strategies.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Matric

Senior Front-End Developer with extensive expertise and experience in React JS / Angular

At least 3 years’ experience in managing a team of developers

At least 5 years’ experience in a product management role, leading digital teams in the creation and evolution of digital assets in line with improving user experiences and business outcomes

Strategic experience

Communication skills

Business skills

Trouble shooter

People skills

Presentation skills

Desired Skills:

angular

react.js

Product Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position