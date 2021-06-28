Senior Frontend JavaScript Developer – Melrose Arch – up to R1.2 mil pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join an internationally recognized Marketing hub specializing in e e-commerce. They currently are looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to be part of their next level Dev team.

You will be required to create and maintain innovative, reusable, and mobile friendly web solutions.

The ideal candidate understands user experience, a sharp sense of problem-solving, and a willingness to expand their knowledge.

If sports is your thing, you will fit right in! This millisecond coding environment is not for the faint hearted but rather deep software Developer who understands their strengths and is not afraid to dive deep in the nuts and bolts behind the system they are developing.

Tech Stack includes:

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS3

TypeScript

Node.js

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

Angular 6+

Reference Number for this position is RS51451 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch, offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

